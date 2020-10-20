United Supermarkets & Kellogg’s donate 1,000 books to Children for Home Libraries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, United Supermarkets joined forces with Kellogg’s to donate 1,000 books to students at Guadalupe, Jackson and Wright Elementary Schools.
Each child at the three Lubbock ISD elementary schools will receive two books to start their own home library.
Reading is widely regarded as the cornerstone for education and building a strong connection of support for reading at home is essential.
Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family, said both companies hope this initial investment in the children’s home library will inspire a life-long love of reading.
“United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s love the idea of families gathering at home for a meal, followed by some family reading time,” Hopper said. “United appreciates the partnership of Kellogg’s in securing these books.”
