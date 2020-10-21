City of Levelland reporting “several” COVID-19 cases at local nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland and Hockley County are reporting “several” cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff in at least one long term care and nursing home facility.
City officials said in a release they have been keeping in communication with each of the long term care and nursing home facilities in Levelland and Hockley County, and have learned of “several” cases at Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Levelland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A specific number of cases has not yet been provided.
The release states the City and County have not received confirmation of COVID-19 cases at either of these facilities from the Department of State Health Services.
KCBD reached out for confirmation from Lynnwood Nursing Home, you can read the full response we received below:
We can confirm that we’ve had a number of residents test positive for COVID-19 at Lynwood.
On the notification process, when we have a positive COVID-19 case, we immediately place calls to each resident’s responsible party (who is effectively their designated emergency contact). Those calls have been made every day this week.
Please see our full statement below that details the above and includes all the precautions we have been taking and how we are responding.
Statement:
At the beginning of this pandemic, we implemented a number of measures, special processes, and extraordinary precautions at Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. To help prevent the spread:
- We set up a separate and isolated unit within the building for residents that test positive to provide them the best care and to protect others.
- We have employees dedicated only for this unit and they are equipped with proper PPE, and they enter and exit through a completely separate doorway from the rest of the center.
- We screen all employees upon entrance to the center for any signs/symptoms of infection.
- We hired a full-time certified infection preventionist.
- We are disinfecting the entire facility on a daily basis.
- We installed a specialized air-ionization system in the center.
- We have a medical director on staff that monitors residents' symptoms around the clock.
Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our employees and all those who live and are cared for at Lynwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. We know this is a very challenging and scary situation for our residents, their families and our employees. We will continue to work every day to provide the very best care and support for our residents. COVID-19 is a terrible disease and has already taken too many lives across our state and nation.
Finally, we have reported all positive cases to public health officials, and we are managing our response in coordination with local officials. We are extremely grateful for their assistance. And when we have a positive case, the designated emergency contact for all the residents are immediately notified. Daily calls have been made to the designated contacts for residents of Lynwood every day this week. If any family members have concerns or questions, we would ask them to call and speak directly with our Director of Nursing at (806) 894-2806 to ensure their concerns are addressed.
