Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, city leaders are warning Lubbock residents to take the pandemic seriously as hospitalizations remain above 15% for a second day.
- If the city reaches seven days above 15%, stores and restaurants will return to 50%.
- Bars will close again if Lubbock passes the threshold.
- Read more here: Lubbock officials will ‘pull back not shut down’ if we surpass 15% hospitalization for 7 consecutive days
Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings is suing Texas Tech.
- She says the university treated her shamefully and she wants to expose the athletic department’s efforts to cover up abuse.
- Texas Tech fired Stollings in August amid complains by current and former players.
- Read more here: Fired coach Marlene Stollings files suit against Texas Tech, AD Hocutt
A Houston police officer died after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
- Another officer and the suspect’s 14-year-old son were also injured.
- The suspect is also hospitalized after being shot by police.
- Read more here: Houston officer killed in shooting, another wounded
The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google.
- The lawsuit accuses the search engine giant of stifling the competition and creating a monopoly.
- Google says people choose to use its search engine.
- Read more here: Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.