Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City sends out warning as hospitalization rate increases, Stollings files lawsuit against Texas Tech, Houston officer killed in line of duty

By Michael Cantu | October 21, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, city leaders are warning Lubbock residents to take the pandemic seriously as hospitalizations remain above 15% for a second day.

Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings is suing Texas Tech.

A Houston police officer died after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

