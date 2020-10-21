George Delacruz of George’s Lock and Key passes away after Coronavirus complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - George Delacruz of George’s Lock and Key on 50th Street passed away on Friday, after suffering complications during his Coronavirus battle.
Merna Delacruz is mourning the loss of her husband of six years - a loss for the Lubbock community, which he served at his shop for 49 years.
“A good soul. A loving man. He was so playful. He enjoyed life. He didn’t care what anyone thought about him,” Merna said.
Merna said George spent a week in the hospital due to the Coronavirus, then died from pneumonia and a blood infection.
He was released from hospital on Thursday after getting a negative Coronavirus test. She said he still didn’t look good, but wanted to die at home instead of in a hospital bed. He died at home the next day. Merna said he suffered other health complications that impacted his walking and vision over the last six months
“He went so fast. I’m so glad he got to see his kids before he passed, which I know gave him peace.”
Merna said he took pride in being a helpful, competent businessman.
“He would come over here and he would look at it and people would say ‘Nobody can do it’ and he would say, ‘We can do it.’”
“There are a lot of locksmiths that appreciate what George did for them. There are people that he helped out when they didn’t have money to pay for it. And he would say, ‘Okay. I’ll do it, but later, come pay me.’”
Now, Merna wants everyone to take this virus seriously, knowing that it can break families.
“He tried pushing it so hard and then when that COVID hit, it hit him hard and fast. It’s not a joke.”
Now she wants to carry on his legacy by keeping the store open.
“I just want to keep the business going for him. That was his baby and i just want to let everybody know that we are still going to be here.”
Merna says the public is invited to say goodbye to her husband on Friday at a wake at Guajardo’s Funeral Chapel at 407 University Avenue from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a service at the chapel at 7 p.m.
Burial will be at Peaceful Gardens at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
