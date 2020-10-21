KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zito

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zito, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zito is a 3-year-old tan and white pit who arrived at LAS one week ago.
He is a sweet and loving soul who loves to give lots of love. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Zito’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 21, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
