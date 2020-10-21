Lubbock man pleads not guilty to federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jonathan Scott May, 38, of Lubbock has pleaded not guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
The criminal complaint states from Feb. 10, 2020 to Sept. 2, 2020, May possessed material that contained at least one image of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.
On April 15, a Lubbock Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children detective was assigned a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyberline report from Feb. 10, 2020.
The report says a user uploaded six images of possible child pornography via KIK messenger. The detective identified five files that were possible child pornography.
The videos showed multiple nude prepubescent females, prepubescent children performing sexual acts, and an adult male was having sex with a young female.
During the investigation, May admitted to having the KIK account, using a cell phone and KIK to trade child pornography with others online.
May admitted to possessing the images and had been using KIK to access child pornography for four years.
Jonathan Scott May is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.
