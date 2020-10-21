McGavock Nissan Lubbock donates $15,000 to families of fallen, injured first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today the families of fallen Firefighter Eric Hill, Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and injured Firefighter Matt Dawson were given $5,000 each by McGavock Nissan. The car dealership presented the families with a check totaling $15,000.
Earlier this year, the dealership auctioned off a fire chief helmet signed by Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
“Patrick M. is a good friend of ours. we work with him and he was more than anxious to sign it and do whatever he can for Lubbock. He’s a big supporter of Lubbock and Texas Tech,” said Steve McGavock.
McGavock said they want to give back to those who have their back, including the police department, first responders, and fire department. The helmet was bought by an anonymous donor.
Firefighter Hill and Officer Reyna were killed in an accident in January 2020. That wreck also injured Firefighter Dawson.
