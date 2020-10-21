Record Heat, then Big Chill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Interesting week ahead for the South Plains. Thursday will bring sunshine, gusty winds and the possibility of tying the current afternoon record temp of 89 degrees, or exceeding it.
Then a strong cold front will blast into the area early Friday morning bring about a 30 degree drop in afternoon temperatures and a high of 59 degrees, or lower.
Temps will warm on Saturday and then start heading down Sunday afternoon as a very strong cold front impacts the region.
The cold front will result in afternoon highs in the 30s and the lows will dip to the mid to upper 20s, resulting in a hard freeze for parts of the region.
In addition, winter precipitation will return to the area late Monday and may extend to Wednesday morning. Lite amounts of rain, freezing rain and snow may be possible next week.
So, enjoy tomorrow and the weekend and take those winter clothes out of the closet over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.