Record warmth and record cold ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Significant weather changes are on the way. They may include Lubbock’s first freeze of the season and our area’s first wintry precipitation of the season. But first, a couple more warm afternoons and our weekend weather.
Today begins much like the past couple of mornings. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and mist. However, not as chilly. Temperatures generally are in the 50s and 60s and winds light early this morning.
This afternoon will be much like yesterday. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs will be in the 80s. Winds will be southerly at about 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool.
Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will range from the low 50s to the low 60s - coolest northwest and mildest southeast.
Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm. My forecast high for Lubbock is 89°. The record high for the date is 89°.
While I don’t expect rain at your location, there is a low-end chance an isolated thunderstorm or two may develop late Thursday or Thursday night.
Thursday night the first of two cold fronts in my forecast will arrive. Late night, winds will increase and temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.
Friday morning will be windy and cold. Friday afternoon breezy and chilly. I expect morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.
Weekend weather will be seasonable. But...
Late in the weekend the second cold front will arrive, bringing increasing winds and cold polar air.
Early next week I expect a widespread freeze, possibly including Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. Record low temperatures and record-cool high temperatures are possible
I also anticipate LIGHT mixed wintry precipitation. Mixed wintry precipitation MAY include rain/drizzle, snow/flurries, freezing rain/drizzle. Please note the emphasis on LIGHT and MAY.
Based on this morning’s data, the potential for measurable precipitation is low. Stay tuned for updates.
Orionid Meteor Shower
The Orionids typically are one of the best meteor shows of the year. They are fast and on the faint side, with an occasional bright meteor. For the best viewing, get away from light sources. Such as city lights. It takes about twenty minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. The best viewing time is between midnight and dawn, For more about meteors and viewing tips, see:
and for younger sky watchers stardate.org/nightsky/meteors
The Orionid meteor shower at its peak typically produces as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour. The peak of the shower is tonight and tomorrow night. You may still be able to spot a few meteors in the nights following, but the number per hour will diminish each day.
Local weather tonight will be okay for viewing. It will be fair until the early morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s. There will be a light breeze, which may add a slight chill to the air. Dress appropriately.
The moon phase is less than a quarter, which will make it a little easier to see the faint meteors.
