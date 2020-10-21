Slaton Care Center closed to visitors due to COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Health Department is concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes after a high number of positive tests among residents of the Slaton Care Center led the facility to close its doors to visitors.
Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, was notified Tuesday morning that the Slaton Care Center had 41 residents and 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Last week, it was reported that Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center underwent an outbreak of COVID-19 and five residents died due to complications.
Wells says many COVID patients in nursing homes can be cared for at their facilities, reducing the load of cases on Lubbock hospitals.
