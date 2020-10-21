Tahoka ISD cancels remote learning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tahoka ISD has announced they will be suspending all remote learning as of November 9, 2020.
The following is a press release from Tahoka ISD:
At the beginning of the year TISD offered two instructional methods to students: Traditional Instruction and Remote Virtual Instruction.
After careful consideration and input from teachers, administrators and district families, the Tahoka Board of Trustees has voted to suspend virtual instruction effective November 9th.
Students will be able to return to in-class instruction now and any time before the date of suspended virtual instruction, however all students are expected to return by November 9th for in-class instruction.
The decision to end virtual instruction was not taken lightly. District and campus administrators believe it is in the best interest of Tahoka students.
During our first eight weeks of instruction, we have had low incident rates of Covid-19 and high failure rate with remote learners.
The district is serving 73 students remotely. Of the 36 students in grades 6-12 being served virtually, 20 are failing at least one class.
Of the 37 students in PK-5 being served remotely, 15 are not being successful. While some students have remained actively engaged and successful throughout the process, a high number of our virtual learners are suffering educationally and are not showing learning progress.
Our teachers and administrators have made numerous attempts to reach and engage virtual learners but have seen minimal improvement or success.
As a district, our job is to serve students and provide them with the best possible educational opportunities. Thus, the decision to end virtual instruction.
The only exception to this decision will be for students with serious existing health conditions or students that are being quarantined because of a confirmed test or being in close contact with someone that has tested positive.
We hope parents will agree with this decision and return your child to in-face instruction. If you do not agree, you have options for educating your child.
Included in the choices are home schooling or enrolling your child in an online platform provided by Texas Tech. Another platform you can explore is “K-12”, a tuition free online curriculum.
Be assured we are cleaning throughout the day, wearing masks in grades 3-12, practicing social distancing where possible and ending the day with spraying our facilities, including buses, with chemicals that are recommended for use in fighting Covid-19.
Again, as we make this transition, you can bring your student back to traditional instruction at any time. Students not enrolled by November 9th will be considered truant and subject to state laws.
Thank for your support throughout the year. Please help our district and your student in this process to get back to face-to-face instruction.
