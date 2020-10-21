Texas Tech to Play at LSU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech and LSU will meet for the second time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30, 2021 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The eighth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference.
The Red Raiders are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Baton Rouge all-time against LSU.
Tech has also played South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama and Arkansas twice in the challenge. This will mark the sixth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day.
The Red Raiders earned a 77-64 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 28, 2017 during coach Chris Beard’s first season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge which snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers.
The Big 12 schedule and complete non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
