Big Drop in Temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s been a sunny, hot, windy and in some areas, stormy day on the South Plains. Tomorrow, it will be a cold and windy day with some morning showers possible
Thundershowers and a few storms will occur through late tonight ahead of and possibly along a strong cold front as it moves into the South Plains.
Behind the front winds will increase to 20-30 mph and it will get much colder for Friday. As you’ll see on our First Alert Weather app temps will average about 30 degrees lower on Friday compared to Thursday.
The winds will make it feel even colder through the middle of the day. It does appear than sunshine will help some in the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Saturday could bring a light freeze or even frost to portions of the South Plains, including Lubbock, so protect those tender plants Friday night into Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon looks good for the Tech game and Sunday will be good until late afternoon. Another much stronger cold front will hit the area in mid to late afternoon on Sunday and bring freezing morning temperatures Monday through Wednesday and some wintry weather mix. There is a chance of light amounts of freezing rain, snow mixed with rain and cold temps.
Still too early to be certain on amounts of precipitation but there may be road travel issues in the panhandle and northern South Plains Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Rain chances could linger into Wednesday night before milder temperatures return to the area.
Make sure your pets will be prepared with protection and you’ll need to protect your plants.
