Brownfield Mayor to issue Mayoral Order prohibiting all gatherings of more than 10 people

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Mayor of the City of Brownfield will be issuing a Mayoral Order prohibiting all gatherings of more than ten people within the municipal limits of the City of Brownfield.
Today the City of Brownfield was notified the local hospital, Brownfield Regional Medical Center, is above 83% capacity with COVID-19 patients.
Area hospitals are reaching capacity and are diverting patients to other hospitals within the state. County, City, BRMC, and the South Plains Public Health District representatives held a virtual meeting this afternoon and recommended no longer having events with more than ten people outside of their household in attendance.
Previous permission for some “Trunk or Treat” events has been authorized by the Mayor; these events will no longer be authorized under this Mayoral Order. The local representatives spoke strongly against and discouraged door to door “Trick or Treating” on Halloween night and recommend following the CDC guidelines that evening.
There have been several other community outdoor events scheduled that have been either canceled or postponed as well. Please reach out to the organizers of these events for details.
All Brownfield residents are asked to PLEASE wear you face coverings and practice social distancing.
