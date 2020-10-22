Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County remains above the 15% hospitalization threshold for the third day in a row.
- The number of COVID-19 patients in Lubbock-area hospitals is at 16.82%.
- If that number continues past 15% for seven days, the governor will roll back some re-opening measures.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 198 new cases, 3 new deaths, hospitalization rate at 16.82%
The man accused of shooting and killing one Houston police officer and injuring another has been formally charged.
- He is now facing one charge of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.
- The man’s 14-year-old son was also injured in that Tuesday shooting in Houston.
- Read more here: Police: Houston officer killed in shooting, another wounded
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote this morning on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Republicans say the vote will happen despite a planned boycott by Democrats.
- The full Senate could vote on Monday.
- Read more here: Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off in their final debate tonight.
- The debate commission will mute microphones to limit interruptions and give candidates time to answer questions.
- That debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air live on KCBD NewsChannel 11, and stream on our website and social media platforms.
- Read more here: Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.