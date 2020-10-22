Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock COVID-19 hospitalization continues to increase, case count continues to rise, presidential debate takes place tonight

By Michael Cantu | October 22, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:55 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County remains above the 15% hospitalization threshold for the third day in a row.

The man accused of shooting and killing one Houston police officer and injuring another has been formally charged.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote this morning on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off in their final debate tonight.

  • The debate commission will mute microphones to limit interruptions and give candidates time to answer questions.
  • That debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air live on KCBD NewsChannel 11, and stream on our website and social media platforms.
  • Read more here: Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

