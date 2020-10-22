KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Delilah

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Delilah, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Delilah is a 4-year-old black and tan Rottweiler who arrived at the shelter two weeks ago.
She has a quirky personality and would work best as an only-dog. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Delilah’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
