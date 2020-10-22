Lubbock contractor pays $115,113 in back wages to 20 employees after Dept. of Labor investigation

“Prevailing wage laws level the playing field for employers doing business with the federal government. Contractors and sub-contractors must ensure they are thoroughly aware of all requirements associated with this work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Sanchez, in Albuquerque. “Failing to pay employees the wages they have rightfully earned under federal law shorts the workers and undercuts other employers competing for federal contracts. We encourage all employers to contact us for guidance to avoid violations and ensure workers receive the wages they have earned.”