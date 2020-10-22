Meadow city leaders prohibit large public gatherings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meadow City Council and the Mayor held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon and they say given the increase in COVID cases, they have issued a Mayoral Order prohibiting all gatherings of more than 10 people.
The order follows a similar Emergency Order issued by the Mayor of The City of Brownfield.
Meadow and Brownfield leaders, along with Brownfield hospital and the local Health Department, are strongly discouraging door to door trick-or-treating, and ask citizens to “be diligent in wearing a mask and social distancing from those not in your household.”
According to the City of Meadow, the CWF Wrestling Event this weekend and the Trunk or Treat in the Park has been cancelled. Any other events involving more than 10 people will not be authorized.
The City says this Mayoral Order will not affect school activities scheduled by MISD and sanctioned by the UIL. Events not sanctioned by the UIL will be cancelled.
You can read the full announcement below:
