Museum of Texas Tech University reopens Oct. 22, Lubbock Lake Landmark reopens Oct. 15

The Museum will debut the highly anticipated Biodiversity of the Llano Estacado, a new permanent exhibit gallery curated by the Natural Science Research Laboratory (NSRL). The gallery features an in depth look at this area’s living landscape and explores the importance of biodiversity and the seven major habitats which support a variety of wildlife here on the South Plains. Mandatory Color is a traveling exhibition and examines the use of color as a response to the worldwide social distancing and quarantine. In partnership with the West Texas Watercolor Society, the 2020 Fall Show will exhibit watercolor works from local and regional artists.