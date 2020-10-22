Office of the Governor, DSHS provide nearly 3 million flu vaccines for Texas children, adults

“The flu vaccine is an effective way to prevent the spread of influenza, and expanding access to this vaccine is especially important this year so that our health care systems can focus on treating COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Vaccines For Children Program and the Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative will provide these effective, voluntary vaccines to Texans across the state and help us protect the health and safety of our communities. I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of influenza.”