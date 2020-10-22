Pieces from Ruby Tequila’s Restaurant up for online auction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An auction is taking place online and pieces of Lubbock restaurant history are up for bid as new owners of the former Ruby Tequila’s building look to make way for new business.
Organizers of the auction say the former owners of the building left everything inside, and they want to give the public a chance to pick up some of these items at deep discounts.
According to the release, everything in the building must go, from restaurant equipment to the HVAC equipment on the roof. Items available include wall décor, tables, chairs, Texas Tech memorabilia, and outdoor furniture.
The auction page says delivery is available to Houston and Arlington locations for an added 10% to the buyer’s premium.
You can find everything on the online Auction page here: https://atxauctions.hibid.com/catalog/241145/ruby-tequilas-lubbock-liquidation-auction/?cpage=5
For more information, call 1-806-478-1466.
