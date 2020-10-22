Planned Parenthood to announce opening of new health center Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Planned Parenthood will be announcing the opening of a new Lubbock health center on Friday morning.
The location is listed as 3716 22nd Place. They are accepting in-person and telemedicine appointments now at 806-696-3436 or at their website here: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center/texas/lubbock/79410/lubbock-health-center-2674-91620
They say, “Medication and surgical abortion services will be provided at a later point during the year ahead.”
Here are the details they released on Thursday:
Now accepting in-person and telemedicine healthcare appointments for patients seeking the following healthcare services:
breast and cervical cancer screenings
full range of birth control (including IUDs and implants)
testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
HIV tests
PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission
treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections
annual well checks
HPV and flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services
Medication and surgical abortion services will be provided at a later point during the year ahead.
All are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance or documentation status, income level, where they live or who they love. Planned Parenthood is proud to be a trusted resource for LGBTQ patients. Planned Parenthood is proud to be part of Lubbock’s friendly, diverse community.
Affordable healthcare services: Uninsured patients may be eligible for patient assistance funding for birth control; breast and cervical cancer screenings; STI testing and treatment; and HPV vaccines to prevent certain types of cancer
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.