Summer today, winter on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, wind, hail, record warmth, record cold, freezes, rain, snow, and even ice. All make an appearance in my forecast. Not all in one day, but possible over the next seven days (or so). Watch for possible updates in our forecast!
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. My forecast high for Lubbock is 89°. The record high for the date is 89°.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops may be accompanied by damaging wind gusts and hail. The chance of measurable rainfall at any given location is low, at about 20 percent.
Tonight the first of two cold fronts in my forecast will move south through the KCBD viewing area. After midnight winds will shift to the north, speeds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph, and temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.
Friday morning will be windy and cold. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday afternoon will be breezy and chilly. Afternoon highs will mostly be in the 50s.
If you have plants which may be damaged by a frost or light freeze, and you want to protect them, you should act before Saturday morning. Frost is possible Saturday morning in the Lubbock area, mainly in the western and northern areas of Lubbock County. A freeze is possible Saturday morning over the western and northern KCBD viewing area.
A second, much stronger, cold front will move through the viewing area Sunday. Temperatures will rapidly warm ahead of the front through about midday, then rapidly fall in the late afternoon.
The cold polar air behind the front will cause a widespread freeze Monday morning, possibly including Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. That’s if it doesn’t reach freezing at the airport Saturday morning.
A widespread hard freeze, which marks the end of the growing season, is likely Tuesday morning.
I also anticipate LIGHT mixed wintry precipitation. Mixed wintry precipitation MAY include rain/drizzle, snow/flurries, freezing rain/drizzle. Please note the emphasis on LIGHT and MAY.
Based on this morning’s data, we may see some wintry accumulation on raised surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, grassy areas, vehicles, exterior stairs, and decks.
