TTU Athletics: United Supermarkets Arena will keep name until 2035

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday an extension of the current naming rights agreement to United Supermarkets Arena as the grocery chain will remain the facility’s namesake through 2035.
The report from Texas Tech states that the University will receive an additional $16 million over the course of the agreement. United gave Texas Tech $10 million when the arena first opened in 1999, and extended their agreement in 2014 for $9.45 million, for a total of more than $30 million since 1996.
Texas Tech says United has also provided more than $5 million in scholarship endowments to Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, generating about 250 scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students over the last 10 years.
United was tabbed the “Official Supermarket” of Texas Tech Athletics in October 2019 as part of a marketing partnership with Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. That agreement runs through 2027, providing United exclusive marketing rights to athletics events as part of an increased investment into the athletics department.
