UMC Cancer Center urges screenings as it works to overcome pandemic challenges

“I always use the airplane mask analogy that you can take care of others if you are well,” Dr. Rahman said. “You have to wear your mask first before helping other people out, because once you are sick, and if the cancer is advanced, then all these things that are a priority in your life, you’re not able to deliver on that because of the illness, which is advanced. So, I think that the more people understand that, the better that take care of themselves.”