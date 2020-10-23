Armstrong Mechanical responds to Dept. of Labor wage investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock company Armstrong Mechanical Co., which is Armstrong Plumbing-Air-Electric, issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Labor released information about an investigation about the company violating the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA) and the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (CWHSSA).
The Department of Labor the company has paid $115,113 in back wages to 20 employees.
President of Armstrong Mechanical, Chris Carpenter, released a statement saying they had misclassified some of their employees for the work they were performing on the construction of the new Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic.
Carpenter said, “Many of these workers were apprentices and were performing apprentice level tasks, however, we were informed by the DOL, that since these workers were not enrolled in a DOL approved apprentice program that they must be paid at the higher rate of a Journeyman.”
He said Armstrong was in full cooperation with the DOL investigators to "make sure that all affected employees received the back pay they they were owed due to the misclassifications.
He went on to say the Wage & Hour division of the Department of Labor did not issue any fines for the violations because “there was no evidence of malicious or purposeful non-compliance.”
“In Armstrong’s 86 years of business we have never had an assessment of back wages or fines from the DOL. We were also told that we handled ourselves professional and were very helpful during the investigation and that in their opinion that Armstrong was a quality contractor,” Carpenter said in his statement.
“We encourage everyone to learn about their rights as employees and business owners. We also encourage all other employers to learn from our mistake, so that they do not make the same oversight we did. We take full responsibility for this mishap and will strive to do better in the future, not only for our employees, but also for our customers and the communities that we serve.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.