City of Lubbock to Host Virtual Town Hall Addressing COVID-19 Questions
By KCBD Staff | October 23, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 9:09 PM

**From The City of Lubbock**

The City of Lubbock will host a virtual town hall for citizens to submit questions and get answers directly from City Officials in a live forum.

Please visit mylubbock.info/10-28-2020 to submit questions/concerns you would like to see addressed.

The town hall event will be Wednesday, October 28th, at 5:30 P.M. Deadline to submit questions will be Wednesday, October 28, at 10 A.M.

This event will stream live at mylubbock.us/video and on the City of Lubbock Facebook page.

