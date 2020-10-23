Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

COVID hospitalization continues to increase, Remdesivir approved as COVID treatment, Texas Tech to play against West Virginia

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | October 23, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the COVID-19 hospitalization in Lubbock County are above 15% and climbing for the fourth day in a row.

Texas Tech announced the naming rights for the United Supermarkets Arena have been extended through 2035.

Another whistleblower who accused Attorney General Ken Paxton of abuse of office and bribery has been fired.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in their final debate before the election on Thursday night.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.