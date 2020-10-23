Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the COVID-19 hospitalization in Lubbock County are above 15% and climbing for the fourth day in a row.
- Current data shows 18.14% of hospital capacity in the Lubbock region is being used by COVID patients.
- If that capacity goes more than seven days over 15%, Gov. Greg Abbott could roll back business capacity to 50% and shut down bars.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 114 new cases, 5 additional deaths, hospitalization rate at 18.14%
Texas Tech announced the naming rights for the United Supermarkets Arena have been extended through 2035.
- This is the fourth extension of the agreement.
- The total commitment will exceed $30 million.
- Read more on that agreement here: United Supermarkets Arena will keep name until 2035
Another whistleblower who accused Attorney General Ken Paxton of abuse of office and bribery has been fired.
- Blake Brickman says Paxton’s office fired him on Tuesday.
- At the moment, it is not clear if his complaint against Paxton was the reason for his firing.
- Read more here: Second whistleblower fired from Texas attorney general’s office after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery
The Food and Drug Administration approved Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
- A study shows it helps shorten the recovery time for some patients.
- It is the only fully-approved treatment for coronavirus in the United States.
- Read more here: FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in their final debate before the election on Thursday night.
- The two clashed on issues ranging from the pandemic, racism and global warming.
- The debate was much less chaotic than the first meeting, because microphones were muted and there was a more civil tone.
- Read more here: Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
