KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 23
By Pete Christy | October 23, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 10:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Spearman 63, Dimmitt 0

New Deal 48, Tahoka 0

SpringLake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28

Borden County 66, Whiteface 0

Klondike 48, Sands 0

Jayton 46, Guthrie 0

Sundown 30, Hale Center 0

Happy 62, Valley 28

Farwell 40, West Texas 6

Post 69, Floydada 0

River Road 7, Muleshoe 0

O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0

Shallowater 52, Kermit 7

Plains 14, Seagraves 7

Nazareth 66, Kress 50

Canadian 73, Friona 14

Lubbock Christian 36, Trinity Christian 6

Kingdom Prep 64, San Jacinto 42

Hermleigh 62, Rotan 14

Idalou 56, Stanton 8

Childress 48, Tulia 7

Smyer 38, Bovina 33

Lubbock-Cooper 17, Randall 7

Olton 58, Sanford-Fritch 28

Seminole 20, Borger 7

Lamesa 34, Slaton 8

Greenwood 17, Snyder 14

Sudan 42, Ropes 35

Morton 30, All Saints 22

Abernathy 28, Roosevelt 12

Amherst 50, Cotton Center 0

Denver City 33, Brownfield 13

San Angelo Central 35, Frenship 7

Whitharral 58, Lazbuddie 14

Crowell 68, Paducah 50

Wildorado 2, Silverton 0 (forfeit)

Monterey vs Lubbock High (canceled)

Hart vs Groom (canceled)

Permian Basin Co-Op vs Lubbock Titans (canceled)

Patton Springs vs Southland (canceled)

