End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Spearman 63, Dimmitt 0
New Deal 48, Tahoka 0
SpringLake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28
Borden County 66, Whiteface 0
Klondike 48, Sands 0
Jayton 46, Guthrie 0
Sundown 30, Hale Center 0
Happy 62, Valley 28
Farwell 40, West Texas 6
Post 69, Floydada 0
River Road 7, Muleshoe 0
O’Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Shallowater 52, Kermit 7
Plains 14, Seagraves 7
Nazareth 66, Kress 50
Canadian 73, Friona 14
Lubbock Christian 36, Trinity Christian 6
Kingdom Prep 64, San Jacinto 42
Hermleigh 62, Rotan 14
Idalou 56, Stanton 8
Childress 48, Tulia 7
Smyer 38, Bovina 33
Lubbock-Cooper 17, Randall 7
Olton 58, Sanford-Fritch 28
Seminole 20, Borger 7
Lamesa 34, Slaton 8
Greenwood 17, Snyder 14
Sudan 42, Ropes 35
Morton 30, All Saints 22
Abernathy 28, Roosevelt 12
Amherst 50, Cotton Center 0
Denver City 33, Brownfield 13
San Angelo Central 35, Frenship 7
Whitharral 58, Lazbuddie 14
Crowell 68, Paducah 50
Wildorado 2, Silverton 0 (forfeit)
Monterey vs Lubbock High (canceled)
Hart vs Groom (canceled)
Permian Basin Co-Op vs Lubbock Titans (canceled)
Patton Springs vs Southland (canceled)
