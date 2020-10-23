FREEZE WARNING, Frost Advisory

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the South Plains, including Lubbock and Plainview. Areas along and east of the caprock are also under a Frost Advisory through tomorrow morning.
So, if you have plants and vegetables to save you’ll want to protect them tonight.
Tomorrow, it will be less windy and warmer with highs expected to return to the low 70s in the Lubbock area and to the west.
The warmth may last through mid-afternoon Sunday in Lubbock but a much stronger surge of cold air will roll back into the area about that time.
The next front is very cold for this time of year and will result in lows in the low to mid-20s early next week and afternoon highs that could range from 28-35 degrees.
In addition, a slow moving upper level low will move across New Mexico and parts of the panhandle and bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow to the South Plains.
Too early to determine the amount and exact track of that storm system, but it could cause some travel problems for our region Monday
