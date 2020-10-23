Homecoming King, Queen Crowned During Virtual Pep Rally

Maxwell Raymond and Tarah Hill were announced as the 2020 homecoming royalty.

Maxwell Raymond of San Antonio and Tarah Hill of Nazareth were crowned Texas Tech University’s 2020 homecoming king and queen today (Oct. 23) during a virtual pep rally ahead of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game Saturday (Oct. 24) at Jones AT&T Stadium. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff | October 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 9:47 PM

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Maxwell Raymond of San Antonio and Tarah Hill of Nazareth were crowned Texas Tech University’s 2020 homecoming king and queen today (Oct. 23) during a virtual pep rally ahead of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game Saturday (Oct. 24) at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The 2019 homecoming king and queen, Reginald Lane of Bridgeport and Hunter Heck of Panhandle, were present during the virtual ceremony. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and his wife, Patty, crowned the winners.

Raymond, a business management major, represents Beta Theta Pi, and Hill, a political science major, represents Zeta Tau Alpha.

The student body voted for the winners after the homecoming court was announced Thursday (Oct. 22) during a virtual event.

