KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Milly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Milly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Milly is a 4-year-old lab mix, who came to the shelter about two weeks ago.
She is a silly dog with a beautiful smile. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
