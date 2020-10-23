Lubbock city officials respond to accusations from West Texas for Life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas for Life held a news conference on Friday, accusing the city of Lubbock of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act as they considered the ordinance to make Lubbock a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
They say this meeting should have been public and that the City Council and Mayor Dan Pope broke the law.
West Texas for Life has created a petition that is circulating now. If it receives verified signatures from 25 percent of Lubbock’s qualified voters, the proposed ordinance would go to a public vote.
Lubbock city officials issued a response on Friday after the organization West Texas for Life accused them of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The Lubbock City Attorney’s Office released this statement:
“The Texas Open Meetings Act provides certain exceptions to the requirement that all meetings of a governing body (in this case, the Lubbock City Council) be held in open session. One such exception set forth in Texas Government Code, Section 551.071, authorizes a governmental body to consult privately with its attorney in executive session to seek the attorney’s advice on legal matters, including pending or contemplated litigation, a settlement offer, or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Act (discussions subject to the attorney-client privilege). The City Council met in executive session with attorneys from the Olson & Olson firm under this lawful exception to discuss matters properly posted on the agenda for the October 13, 2020 meeting.”
City Secretary Becky Garza released this statement:
“The Office of the City Secretary is diligently working on the verification of the signatures in the submitted petition. The City will comply with all laws, including the City of Lubbock charter and all relevant state statutes.”
