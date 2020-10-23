Lubbock city officials respond to accusations from West Texas for Life

“The Texas Open Meetings Act provides certain exceptions to the requirement that all meetings of a governing body (in this case, the Lubbock City Council) be held in open session. One such exception set forth in Texas Government Code, Section 551.071, authorizes a governmental body to consult privately with its attorney in executive session to seek the attorney’s advice on legal matters, including pending or contemplated litigation, a settlement offer, or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Act (discussions subject to the attorney-client privilege). The City Council met in executive session with attorneys from the Olson & Olson firm under this lawful exception to discuss matters properly posted on the agenda for the October 13, 2020 meeting.”