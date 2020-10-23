Planned Parenthood closes health gap for uninsured women in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Planned Parenthood will opens their doors Monday for the first time in seven years, which comes as a relief for under or uninsured women in Lubbock.
Local health clinics serving low-income women are overwhelmed, some don’t have available appointments for months and others are no longer offering in-person women’s services due to the coronavirus.
Ken Lambrecht, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said Lubbock has a higher uninsured population rate than the state of Texas, which has the highest rate in the country. As a consequence, Lubbock also has higher rates of STI and unplanned pregnancies.
“Lubbock has STD rates and unintended pregnancy rates higher than the state of Texas, which is already bad as a whole. Its worse than the state and federal average in the United States," Lambrecht said.
In an attempt to provide more coverage to West Texas, Planned Parenthood is providing a wide range of women’s services.
- breast and cervical cancer screenings
- full range of birth control (including IUDs and implants)
- testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
- HIV tests
- PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission
- treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections
- annual well checks
- HPV and flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services
- Medication and surgical abortion services will be provided at a later point during the year ahead.
It is unclear when abortion services will be available, but currently women have to travel hundreds of miles to visit an clinic. Under Texas law, a client would have to attend multiple appointments and a waiting period. As a result, women trying to access an abortion would have to make multiple road trips to obtain an abortion.
“We know that anyone seeking an abortion has to travel extensively, if they are able to go to El Paso, Dallas or Austin for the closest health center providing safe legal abortions," Lambrecht said.
KCBD spoke to pro-life advocates who embrace the increase in women’s health services, but do not want abortions to happen in Lubbock.
“If planned Parent is here to do, to give cervical screenings then I want them to stay and give the needed cervical screenings. I do not want them to stay and perform abortions," Katherine Cochrin said.
The location is listed as 3716 22nd Place. They are accepting in-person and telemedicine appointments now at 806-696-3436 or at their website here: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center/texas/lubbock/79410/lubbock-health-center-2674-91620
