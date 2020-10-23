State of Texas addressing concerns about nursing homes during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the rise in COVID cases across the South Plains, many viewers have reached out to KCBD asking for help, concerned for their loved ones in nursing and rehabilitation centers.
Friday, KCBD talked to Deputy State Ombudsman with the Texas Health And Human Services, Alexa Schoeman.
Schoeman said her job is helping residents of nursing and assisted living facilities to understand their rights, and educates the public on issues that impact the residents in these facilities.
“The federal government and the state government requires nursing facilities to report to residents, family members, if there’s an outbreak in the facility.”
Schoeman said communication is key.
“The facility knows that they’ll are supposed to be communicating with the family members, so it’s important for them to plan how are they going to do that,” said Schoeman. “Are they going to make phone calls are they going to send emails. How are they going to be in touch with family members about what’s happening, and also what they’re doing to protect residents.”
If a resident’s family is concerned this is not happening, Schoeman said there are resources they can reach out to for help.
“They can always reach out to their long term care ombudsman program, or their local Long Term Care regulation through the state of Texas, and an ombudsman can help them file a complaint with long term care regulation as well.”
How to get in touch with your ombudsman:
