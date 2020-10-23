Texas Tech announces late start and 1 day spring break for 2021 spring semester

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the risks of travel exposure for the university community, Spring Break will be reduced from a full week to one day, Friday, March 19.
As a result of this change, Texas Tech will delay the start of classes for the spring semester until Wednesday, January 20, 2021, with faculty reporting for duty on January 19.
There is no change to the Winter Intersession schedule that is scheduled for December 10-23 and January 4-10.
With the changes to Spring Break, Texas Tech will work with deans, chairs and supervisors to allow maximum flexibility and accommodation to faculty, staff, and students who will need to take care of children who may have the Spring Break week off from school.
Residence halls will open to students at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 14 and the university will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 18.
Texas Tech plans to continue in the spring with a variety of face-to-face, hybrid, and online course modalities while following all of the health and safety protocols as outlined in the Texas Tech Commitment.
The revised Spring 2021 academic calendar is now available online to reference along with information regarding new student orientation sessions that will be held in January.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.