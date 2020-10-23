WATCH LIVE: Hockley County news conference at 11:30 a.m. on recent surge in COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland has set a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, where officials are expected to address the recent surge in cases.
Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by the Department of State Health Services Wednesday and 36 new cases Thursday.
The new cases include 33 Levelland residents and four Anton residents.
Of the Levelland residents, three were between the ages of zero and 10, two were between the ages of 10 and 20 years old, four were between the ages of 20 and 30, two were between the ages of 30 and 40, four are between the ages of 40 and 50, six are between the ages of 50 and 60, three are between the ages of 70 and 80, three are between the ages of 80 and 90, and one case is between the ages of 90 and 100.
Of the new Anton cases, three are between 30 and 40, one is between the ages of 40 and 50 and one is between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total confirmed cases in Hockley County included 550 positive cases, 355 recoveries, 10 deaths and 185 active cases.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on our Facebook page and at KCBD.com.
