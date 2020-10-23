Winds of change - major change

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The winds of change are blowing behind a cold front this morning. But an even greater change in our weather will follow a polar* cold front late in the weekend. In addition to a hard freeze, wintry precipitation is expected.
This morning windy, cold, and cloudy. Patchy drizzle is possible. Temperatures have dipped into the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Dress for it! Winds will only gradually diminish through the day.
This afternoon will be breezy and chilly, becoming sunny. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s. Late afternoon winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.
Frost or a light freeze is possible tonight/tomorrow morning in and around Lubbock, with a freeze likely in the western and northern KCBD viewing area. It may even be a hard freeze in the northwest.
If you have plants which may be damaged by a frost or freeze, and you want to protect them, you should act before tonight.
Saturday afternoon looks good for the Tech game. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s.
A second, much stronger, cold front will move through the viewing area Sunday. Temperatures will rapidly warm ahead of the front through about midday, then rapidly fall in the late afternoon.
The cold polar* air behind the front will cause a widespread hard freeze Monday morning. I now anticipate Lubbock will be included. If the airport doesn’t reach freezing Saturday morning, it will be Lubbock’s first (official) freeze of the season.
A hard freeze ends the growing season. Another widespread hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning.
I also anticipate some mixed wintry precipitation. Mixed wintry precipitation MAY include rain/drizzle, snow/flurries, freezing rain/drizzle, but the current outlook does not favor snow accumulation. Please keep up with our latest forecast and watch for updates.
Based on this morning’s data, we may see some wintry accumulation on raised surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, grassy areas, vehicles, exterior stairs, and decks.
Even light icing creates hazardous conditions for drivers, runners, and walkers.
*Polar here refers to the area of origin. That is, the cold air pooled over the northern polar area before surging south through Canada and the Lower 48.
