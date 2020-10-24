DFPS: Two missing children last seen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two children who were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County in August 2019. The girls, Lilyana Florentino (9 years old) and Celeste Rodriguez (13 years old), are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez, DOB 02/05/1986. They were last seen in Lubbock and may be in the Amarillo area.