Game Preview: Homecoming vs. West Virginia

The contest will serve as Tech’s annual Homecoming game as the Red Raiders will be looking for their first win over the Mountaineers at home since the 2012 season, which was West Virginia’s first year as Big 12 Conference members. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff on the call alongside analyst Tom Luginbill with Ian Fitzsimmons reporting from the sidelines. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the ESPN app. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 201, Sirius channel 121 or via the TuneIn app.