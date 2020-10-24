Light freeze today, chance of snow or freezing rain Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We officially reached freezing at the airport Saturday morning. John will have the official time for you on Monday or Tuesday.
This will be a light freeze though, so although the first freeze is always a special event on the South Plains, eyes are already past that. Today, pleasant. Be a little on the cool side to start the day obviously, but by this afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s to upper 60s across the area, it won’t be so bad.
Sunday is when we start to see the changes start. I’ll come right out and say it, high temperatures tomorrow will be like just throwing some numbers up on a dart board and giving it a best shot. Lubbock itself could be anywhere from 65 to 82. A large part of the question is the timing of the initial wind shift of the front. It won’t have cold air associated with it yet at this point (don’t worry, that’s coming) but it will be enough to stop or slow down warming once it moves through. So you have a strength question, and you have the timing question. Timing really has only a few hour time range, but it also comes in the most important time of heating during the day. So expect a wide range of temperatures across the South Plains tomorrow. Meteorologist headache number 1.
Now Meteorologist headache number 2. After the front. By Sunday night and early hours of Monday morning, cold air will begin funneling in, and not far behind it…
PRECIPITATION. I know, it’s been so long since we’ve mentioned anything like that. I wish I could tell you it would be straight rain though. Temperatures are going to be cool enough though that it won’t be. Everything is on tap. Rain, Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain. Temperatures will be the driving force, and they could dance a bit between freezing and non-freezing both here at the surface and above us.
That is going to play with the precip type. Best chance at seeing accumulating ice will be off the Caprock and the best chance of snow up in the northwest. Ground temperatures will be warm enough that we shouldn’t see too many travel problems in the beginning, but once the ground starts to cool, we’ll have to watch out and be careful. And this will all stick around through Wednesday. It won’t be one constant onslaught of winter weather though. It’ll come in waves. And we just have to ride them for a bit. Before you start thinking, will I have work or will I have school, I’ll tell you this is a very dynamic system and a lot can still change. So just stay tuned. I will say that it’s not a “rush to the grocery store and buy everything in sight” kind of storm at this point.
After it passes, we look to enter another dry spell. But the pattern has been broken and that should help us over the next few weeks.
