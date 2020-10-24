Light freeze today, chance of snow or freezing rain Monday

That is going to play with the precip type. Best chance at seeing accumulating ice will be off the Caprock and the best chance of snow up in the northwest. Ground temperatures will be warm enough that we shouldn’t see too many travel problems in the beginning, but once the ground starts to cool, we’ll have to watch out and be careful. And this will all stick around through Wednesday. It won’t be one constant onslaught of winter weather though. It’ll come in waves. And we just have to ride them for a bit. Before you start thinking, will I have work or will I have school, I’ll tell you this is a very dynamic system and a lot can still change. So just stay tuned. I will say that it’s not a “rush to the grocery store and buy everything in sight” kind of storm at this point.