Texas Tech leads West Virginia 20-10 in 2nd Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home this week, facing West Virginia for Homecoming. Kick off is 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.
Follow Pete Christy and Ronald Clark for live updates during the game.
The call is overturned, Tech will retain the ball #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Good things go bad. Tech fumbles and here comes the defense. But the refs will review the play— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi takes off again, and he's got another first down. He's up to 31 rushing yards— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
WVU defensive line is getting after Colombi now. Another sack and they keep on coming. Mountaineers defense clearly trying to rattle the first time starter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
WVU nails a 41 yard field goal and they cut Tech's lead down to 3. Red Raiders lead 13-10 with 9 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
WVU settling for the quick passes underneath and it's working for them right now— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Tech has a 4th down pass batted down and the defense will come back on the field— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi sacked for the first time today, 3rd down Red Raiders— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Targeting confirmed, Tony Fields II, Colin Schooler's former Arizona Wildcat teammate disqualified from the game.— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Sounds like the refs are reviewing the play to see if their was a targeting penalty on the play— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi again on the keeper, took a bit of the hit as he slid down. The first quarter comes to a close and Texas Tech leads 13-7 #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Doege overthrows another receiver, 3rd down for WVU— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Tech was held to 58 rushing yards against Iowa State two weeks ago, today they're at 82 in the first quarter #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
The ball comes off of Wolff's foot funny and Tech misses the PAT. Red Raiders lead 13-7 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Now Sarodorick pops out of the backfield and runs in a 48 yard touchdown— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi showing off the legs again, and he's got a first down— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Doege overthrows his target and the Red Raiders will take over on their 39 yard line— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Riko Jeffers with a big third down stop, but WVU are of course going for it— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Near interception in the secondary, but Thomas Leggett was out of bounds— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Brown falls forward to keep the Mountaineers drive going. WVU in Tech territory now, game tied at 7 still— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Red Raiders score first Henry Colombi 1 yard TD run. West Virginia comes back Leddie Brown 3 yard TD run 7-7 7:41 left first— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) October 24, 2020
Leddie Brown runs it in up the middle and WVU knots the game up at 7. 7:41 left in the first quarter #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Now the former Lubbock Cooper QB has WVU in the red zone— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Mountaineers driving now on their second drive. Doege connects with Sam James on a deep ball— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
10 play, 69 yard drive ended in a Colombi one yard touchdown run. So far so good for the Utah State transfer's first college start— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi takes it himself on the QB read. @TexasTechFB on the board first. Red Raiders lead 7-0 #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Sarodorick taken down for no game on third, but Tech looks like they're going— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Colombi linking up with Myles Price, Tech in the red zone— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Quick check down to Ezukanma and Tech moves the sticks— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
That's what they like about him, Colombi takes off on the second play— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Heavy dose of Leddie Brown to start for WVU, but the Mountaineers will go three and out on their opening drive— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
Texas Tech wins the toss and defers. Red Raiders will start the game on defense #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
AND HERE WE GO!!!@TexasTechFB versus West Virginia #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/eMzOUEJ8rX— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
First time starter, we'll see if he can be a difference maker for the offense today #WreckEm https://t.co/fIIF3SHRR4— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) October 24, 2020
