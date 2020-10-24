Red Raiders get homecoming win over West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the game tied at 27 in the fourth quarter, Red Raider Zach McPhearson scooped up a fumble and scored with 8:44 left to earn Texas Tech a 34-27 homecoming win over West Virginia.
Making his first collegiate start at quarterback, Henry Colombi gave the Red Raider offense a spark. He capped off the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. He later added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trey Cleveland to give Tech a 20-10 halftime lead.
Colombi finished 22 for 28 for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Texas Tech was missing a lot of key players, so other Red Raiders had to step up, like wide receiver Myles Price who had seven catches for 79 yards.
While it was Texas Tech’s homecoming, it was also a homecoming for West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege. A Lubbock Cooper grad, Doege was 32-50 for 347 yards and a touchdown.
Texas Tech (2-3 overall/ 1-3 in Big 12) is back home next week hosting Oklahoma Halloween night 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.