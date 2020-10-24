Shallowater Early Voting Site closed for deep cleaning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Election Officials with Lubbock County say the early voting site at the Shallowater Community Center will be closed for the remainder of today and tomorrow, after an election worker tested positive for COVID-19
Located at 900 Avenue H in Shallowater, the early voting location will be closed for the remainder of Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25. Officials say the election site will undergo a Level 2 cleaning overnight and reopen for voting on Monday, October 26 at 8 a.m.
Information released from the Judge’s office says The Lubbock County Elections Office is working to ensure the continued safety of all voters at this location, as well as all other early voting sites.
Early voting for the Lubbock County General and Special Elections continues through this coming Friday, October 30.
Election day is November 3.
