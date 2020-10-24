Winter Storm on the way

Timing of the front is everything, but more certain is that we will see some precip out of this whole thing, with those chances going up ever so slightly starting Sunday evening.
A Winter Storm is still on track for the South Plains, but we do not have any Winter Storm Watches issued as of Saturday night.
Saturday night will be a nice Fall night leading into a nice Fall morning. By Sunday morning, we’ll start watching the initial cold front coming our way. Some models this evening are trying to bring it through the Lubbock area earlier.
If that happens, we could be on the real cool side, maybe even struggling to get into the 60s. If it’s later, we’ll warm up nicely into the upper 70s. Either way, we’ll see a wide range of temperatures across the South Plains, from Paducah being in the mid to upper 50s, to Seminole getting up into the mid 80s.
Timing of the front is everything, but more certain is that we will see some precip out of this whole thing, with those chances going up ever so slightly starting Sunday evening. It might not be cool enough for frozen precip at that point, so if anything, pockets of light drizzle or a light rain would be possible.
As you go through the day Monday, we’ll see those pockets increase in size, and with us much closer to the freezing mark at the surface, everything will be on tap. By Monday night chances get higher going into Tuesday. The biggest question mark will not be how cold we’ll be at the surface. We know we’re going to be cold, it’s how cold will we be a few thousand feet up. That’s what will drive whether we see rain, snow, sleet, or freezing rain.
Those warmer pockets of air above us will come and go, which means the precip type may change at times. Those chances will stay higher through Wednesday morning.
So, a very dynamic situation and very interesting from a meteorological stand point, but what about you. Well, as I mentioned this morning, this is not a “run to the grocery store” type of storm. I do anticipate some travel impacts, but at this point, I don’t think we’re going to see anything that’s going to shut down a lot of schools.
Some locations off the Caprock might have more ice and could be impacted more, and some up in the northwest, like Muleshoe, Friona, Earth-SPringlake, could get more snow.
I definitely encourage everyone though to keep tabs on the weather, just incase it settles in and we get more of one type of precip as opposed to another. We’ll post another update Sunday morning.
