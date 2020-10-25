1 dead after fatal rollover in Lamb County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Amherst man has been pronounced dead after a fatal single vehicle rollover just after midnight on Oct. 25.
According to police, Gilberto Leal Garcia, 22, was traveling south bound on FM 1055 entering a curve in the roadway, which intersected with CR 145.
Garcia left the roadway and went into the west barrow ditch between FM 1055 and CR 145.
Garcia’s vehicle struck a chevron directional sign and a stop sign.
The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on it’s top.
Gilberto Leal Garcia. was later pronounced deceased on scene.
According to the police report, Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
