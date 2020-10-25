Wintry mix expected Monday after warm Sunday

For as dynamic as a system as this is, the long game portion of it (the cold air, the precip chances, duration) all seem to be playing nice with us Meteorologists. I wish I could say the same about the high temperature forecast for just today.
Winds have already started to shift across the South Plains and clouds are becoming embedded in some areas. That is going to make for a real struggle for temperatures to climb, especially across the northern half of the South Plains and into the Southern Panhandle. So, while I was hoping for a warmer high temperature today in Lubbock, we’re going to have to drop that down to about 68.
Now the good news is that even though the wind shift is through, the brunt of the cold air is still lagging well behind. That is still on pace for later this afternoon and into the evening for our central areas. And the timing of the precipitation is still on target, with slight chances beginning this evening and gradually increasing until the peak on Tuesday morning. And then they’ll gradually wane from there.
Another thing that is still on target is the headache discussed yesterday of precip type and amount. Cold air will be at the surface, no getting around it. Above us, it won’t necessarily be uniformly getting colder the more you go up. Still looking at pockets of warmer air moving over head, that could mess with the precip type. Somebody, somewhere will see it go from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow, and then back again, within 20 minutes. Because of the changes of type, while coverage and chances are increasing, I’m still not seeing major accumulations of any particular type. Some places are trying to give us 4″ of snow before everything is said and done. That MIGHT be possible in Muleshoe, Earth, Happy, and other communities in the northwest, but the rest of us only have a very slim chance at seeing anything like that. And while we are mentioning freezing rain, we also have to remember that the ground is still warm.
So travel difficulties. Could we see some problems during this event? Short answer is yes. While we’re not expected to see major accumulations of snow and ice at this point, it won’t take much to make the roads slick. Biggest problem will be elevated surfaces, namely bridges and overpasses, that cool down fast and we could see accumulations on. I don’t expect to see widespread closures or cancellations with this event at this time. But I do expect some slow downs and the need to take it easy.
I have to introduce the caveat though that this is a dynamic system and constantly. A temperature change as little as a degree a few thousand feet off the ground over an area could flip this all into one precip type or another for a prolonged period of time. In that case, we could actually see something accumulate, whether it be ice or snow. SO dress warm, take it easy on the roads, and keep an eye on the forecast. It’s still not a “run to the grocery store” kind of storm. And even if we do end up with more than anticipated, it won’t last long. Temperatures will be back to feeling good by the end of the week.
