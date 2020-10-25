Wintry mix expected Monday after warm Sunday

Another thing that is still on target is the headache discussed yesterday of precip type and amount. Cold air will be at the surface, no getting around it. Above us, it won’t necessarily be uniformly getting colder the more you go up. Still looking at pockets of warmer air moving over head, that could mess with the precip type. Somebody, somewhere will see it go from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow, and then back again, within 20 minutes. Because of the changes of type, while coverage and chances are increasing, I’m still not seeing major accumulations of any particular type. Some places are trying to give us 4″ of snow before everything is said and done. That MIGHT be possible in Muleshoe, Earth, Happy, and other communities in the northwest, but the rest of us only have a very slim chance at seeing anything like that. And while we are mentioning freezing rain, we also have to remember that the ground is still warm.