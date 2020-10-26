Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
Daybreak Today, a Winter Weather Warning has been issued for much of the South Plain until Wednesday.
- Precipitation is expected with this system and could accumulate on elevated surfaces and roadways.
- Below normal temperatures and high winds will create low wind chills throughout the first part of this week.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Lubbock and the South Plains has hit another record high.
- In the latest update, the Lubbock regional COVID hospitalization was at 19.9%, which is above the state’s 15% threshold.
- The hospitalization rate has been above 15% for seven consecutive days, which means the governor’s office will institute rollbacks and shutdowns for certain businesses.
- Get a detailed look at the numbers here: COVID-19: Shutdowns expected as Lubbock reaches 7 days over 15% hospitalization
Early voting continues today and will end Friday.
- In the county’s latest update, more than 1,700 voters checked in at the polls on Sunday.
- More than 76,000 people have voted so far. Election Day is Nov. 3.
- Read more here: 1,725 cast their ballots on Day 14 of early voting
The U.S. Senate will have its final vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
- On Sunday, Senate Republicans advanced Barrett to the final confirmation vote set for today.
- Read more here: Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
