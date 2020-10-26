End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ninth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock Christian Eagles.
In their week five matchup against the Trinity Christian Lions, the Eagles won 36-6 to improve to (4-0) on the season.
So far, Lubbock Christian has only had one home game this year, and have played twice in Fort Worth. The team also hopes to make up one game loss due to the opposing teams' exposure to Covid-19.
Next week the Eagles host Trinity Christian Eagles (Willow Park) for senior night.
