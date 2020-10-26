First Alert Weather Days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle and snow likely for the area through early Wednesday.
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through Wednesday .
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight for most of the region for the same time period.
The precipitation will continue to make roads hazardous, especially bridges, overpasses and roadways in the northwest South Plains this evening.
Overnight, more wintry precipitation means most of the region will see increased travel issues and ice accumulations.
The counties of Borden and Scurry are under an Ice Storm Warning. Persons in that region and along the caprock may receive some significant icing that could lead to downed power lines, trees and very icy roadways.
The western South Plains will receive some significant snowfall during the next 2 days as will most of central and northeast New Mexico. The area of snow should move to the east by Wednesday morning with a chance of snow in the central areas, including Lubbock.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s until Wednesday morning which is why road conditions will be hazardous until mid-day Wednesday.
Slightly warmer and drier Thursday and Friday.
